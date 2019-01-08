Shannon Moyer
How long?
1 minute

Deliveroo hires Ines Ures as global marketing chief

Former Treatwell marketer will sit above global marketing director Jamie Swango.

Deliveroo has hired former Treatwell marketer Inés Ures as its global chief marketing officer as it aims to expand the brand.

Ures will become Deliveroo's top marketer – a position previously occupied by global marketing director Jamie Swango, who joined the company in 2017. Swango will now report to Ures.  

Deliveroo reported £277m in sales in 2017, an increase of 116%, and the company is seeking to expand beyond its current 13 markets.

Ures said: "This is an ambitious company with a unique opportunity ahead of it and I want to play a role in making Deliveroo the definitive food company.

"I’m looking forward to throwing myself in to making sure that whenever you’re hungry, Deliveroo will be there for you."

A spokesperson for Deliveroo commented that Ures has a "great track record" from her experience at Treatwell, Treatwell Spain and Groupalia.

In her previous roles at Treatwell, including chief customer officer and chief marketing officer, Ures led a team across 11 countries.

"We want to bring more customers amazing food, whenever and wherever they are, and we know she will help us do just that," the Deliveroo spokesperson said.

Deliveroo now has 50,000 riders on its books, but has received criticism for its zero-hour contracts and low wages.

The company is also dabbling in pop-ups, delivery-only restaurants and allowing restaurants to create multiple "brands" on the platform.

