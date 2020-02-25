Deliveroo and Kelis' milkshakes bring all the boys (and girls) to the yard

Deliveroo has partnered singer Kelis to open a milkshake pop-up inspired by her song of the same name.

The activation, at 46 Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch, will open for two days from 18 March – the day after Kelis performs at the Roundhouse.

At "The yard", milkshakes will come in five flavours, each named after a song either from the singer's debut studio album Kaleidoscope, which is being reissued for its 20th anniversary, or Tasty, which spawned Milkshake. Kelis will make an appearance at the shop to make shakes with consumers on a first come, first served basis.

Good Stuff is made with plantain and jerk seasoning, and has frozen banana "ribs" sticking out. It is topped with a ginger, honey and sesame glaze, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg and thyme syrup.

Mars is inspired by the red planet and recreates the brick-red colour of the landscape using cherry, espresso and a crunchy crumb rim. It is garnished with dry ice and Aero crumb.

Millionaire is a millionaire-shortbread milkshake topped with chocolate coins and $100 bills made of edible real gold and edible paper.

I Want Your Love takes inspiration from the deep south's famous biscuits and gravy, made using sweet biscuits, a choice of light or dark caramel "gravy" and vanilla milkshake, topped with chocolate sauce.

Trick Me is a vegan coconut milkshake, topped with vegan marshmallows.

The limited-edition milkshakes will also be available to purchase on the Deliveroo app in Manchester and Cambridge on 19 March.

Kelis commented: "After all these years, the fact Milkshake still resonates is great. I think it's a testament to the art form and how people can take a song and turn it into a metaphor for anything they want it to be, which in my opinion has created a universal connection for people everywhere."

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker is delivering the project.