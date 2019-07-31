Fayola Douglas
Deliveroo offers dining experience in the sky

People can fly across London while dining on Wagamama and Chipotle.

Deliveroo: flying past London landmarks
Deliveroo is offering a helicopter dining experience that will take guests across London while they have a meal that can be ordered through its food-delivery platform.

The experience on 9 August gives people the opportunity to eat breakfast, brunch, lunch, high tea or dinner 1,000ft in the air. Food available in the helicopter restaurant, called "Roocopter One", includes Wagamama, Chipotle, BabaBoom and Joe Public.

The 20-minute flying and dining experience will start on the Battersea Heliport. Diners will be able to enjoy London’s views while eating, flying above Battersea Power Station, The Shard and The O2, before returning to Battersea.

Deliveroo is partnering helicopter company Charter-A on the project and hopes to roll out the experience in Sydney, Hong Kong and Edinburgh over the next two years.

Talker Tailor is working with Deliveroo to provide the experience.

