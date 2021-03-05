Deliveroo pens love letter to food in new brand campaign

Deliveroo has unveiled a new brand platform as it eyes UK and global expansion.

Pablo created the campaign after winning Deliveroo’s UK and global ad account last year in a competitive pitch.

The platform introduces a new brand line, “Food. We get it”, and focuses on the taste and quality of food over Deliveroo’s delivery services.

The first spot in the campaign, “Garlic”, aired this weekend and is a love letter to one of the most common ingredients in meals.

The work draws inspiration from on-demand platforms, such as Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Prime, by championing the content over the delivery logistics of Deliveroo.

It was created by Dan Watts, Freddie Powell and Oli Beale, and directed by Powell through Drool.

Dan Watts, executive creative director of Pablo, said: “Food is the original content. As human beings, we’ve been getting excited about it, talking about it, falling in love with it, since the dawn of time. This platform is all about recognising its importance in people’s lives. And there are fewer important food moments than sharing a takeaway with the people you care about.”

Pablo’s first work for the brand launched in January with a spot called “A year of great food”, which also highlighted the quality of the food available through Deliveroo.

Caroline Harris, marketing director for UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, said “Presenting customers with incomparable food experiences is at the heart of this new brand platform. Our love of all food - from takeaways to grocery - is in our DNA, it’s what drives us as a company, and what sets us apart from our competitors."

Competition in the online food-delivery market has grown fiercer over the past year, when lockdowns forced many restaurants to close and people to stay at home.

Deliveroo is preparing to go public in the coming months and last week selected London as the venue for a future listing.

Its growth plans in 2021 include expanding its Editions delivery-only kitchens, on-demand grocery deliveries, Plus subscription service, and Signature service to restaurants, which allows customers to order delivery from restaurants’ own website. It also said it will develop new tech tools to support restaurants, drivers and customers.

Deliveroo’s main competitors, Uber Eats and Just Eat, are also expanding in the UK. Just Eat, which last year merged with Takeaway.com, is currently reviewing its global advertising account.