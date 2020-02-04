Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Deliveroo signs up to sponsor Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Deal was brokered by the7stars.

Ant & Dec: hosts of Saturday primetime ITV show
Ant & Dec: hosts of Saturday primetime ITV show

ITV has signed up food-delivery service Deliveroo to sponsor Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The multi-year deal, which was brokered by the7stars, begins in February when the entertainment show returns to screens.

Deliveroo will run idents throughout the series and across online content clips, alongside social media, PR and experiential activity. Chime360, part of Chime, which also owns VCCP, won Deliveroo's global ad account in August 2019.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was previously sponsored by Suzuki, with the partnership beginning in 2015. At the time, Campaign estimated that the deal – which included Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly featuring in the marque’s spots – was worth £10m a year.

Suzuki ended the relationship in March 2018 after McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

Rachel Lorenzon, head of partnership at the7stars, said: "Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is all about bringing people together on the weekends and Deliveroo is the perfect accompaniment to any big night in.

"What’s really exciting is the breadth and scale of this partnership. Working collaboratively, we’re looking to drive new innovation and integration between these iconic brands."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020