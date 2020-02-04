Deliveroo signs up to sponsor Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV has signed up food-delivery service Deliveroo to sponsor Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The multi-year deal, which was brokered by the7stars, begins in February when the entertainment show returns to screens.

Deliveroo will run idents throughout the series and across online content clips, alongside social media, PR and experiential activity. Chime360, part of Chime, which also owns VCCP, won Deliveroo's global ad account in August 2019.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was previously sponsored by Suzuki, with the partnership beginning in 2015. At the time, Campaign estimated that the deal – which included Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly featuring in the marque’s spots – was worth £10m a year.

Suzuki ended the relationship in March 2018 after McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

Rachel Lorenzon, head of partnership at the7stars, said: "Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is all about bringing people together on the weekends and Deliveroo is the perfect accompaniment to any big night in.

"What’s really exciting is the breadth and scale of this partnership. Working collaboratively, we’re looking to drive new innovation and integration between these iconic brands."