Deliveroo to stage sky-high dining experience

Deliveroo, the online food delivery company, is inviting Londoners to eat for free while suspended in the sky.

The activation has been inspired by the Lunch Atop a Skyscaper photograph, featuring construction workers atop steelwork during the construction of the Rockefeller Center in New York in the 1930s. 

The dining experience will offer people the choice to eat breakfast, lunch or dinner 450ft up in the air, on a specially-built rig on the roof of a London skyscraper at a secret location.

During the 30-minute sitting, with food provided by Deliveroo partners, guests can take in panoramic views of London landmarks including the BT Tower, St Paul's Cathedral and the London Eye. 

The "Eat up" experience is taking place on the 21 and 22 August and those interested in taking part can enter an online ballot. 

