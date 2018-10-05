Deliveroo and Time Out to host live events focused on food battles

Deliveroo and Time Out are staging a boxing-style event focused on some of Britain's best-loved foods, with the first one themed around burgers.

Eight of London's burger suppliers, including Shake Shack, Bad Egg and Mac & Wild, all of which are available to order through Deliveroo, will produce signature burgers for the "Battle of the Burger" event.

Visitors will get to try a quarter of each burger before voting for their favourite. There will also be a bar and music from live DJs.

The event is taking place on 6 October at the Geffrye Museum in Shoreditch, London.