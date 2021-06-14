Deliveroo updates football anthem 'Vindaloo' for Euro 2020

An updated version of the 1990s England football song Vindaloo is the focus of a new good-cause campaign for Deliveroo, timed for the start of Euro 2020.

Vindaloo Two is available to download and stream for 99p, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

The film stars celebrities Will Mellor, Keith Allen, Paddy McGuiness, Danny Dyer, Keith Lemon, Rowetta, and Bez. Deliveroo riders and the London Community Gospel Choir also took part, while NHS nurses and other frontline workers were paid to lend their voices.

The original Vindaloo was penned in 1998 for the World Cup in France by the band Fat Les, which featured Blur bassist Alex James, actor Keith Allen, and artist Damien Hirst.

The new version of the song has the artist name Together for England. The campaign is from Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

Aisha Jefferson, head of consumer communications at Deliveroo, said: “Our incredible NHS and frontline workers’ save lives and protect the nation day and night, so we wanted to help Will Mellor and friends to re-release Vindaloo in the hope that it raises money and gives the nation another reason to celebrate this summer.

"This charity single is especially close to our hearts as Deliveroo is a proud sponsor of the England team this year, so we’ll be cheering them on along with the nation, shouting 'we're gonna score one more than you', and getting stuck into a 'bucket of vindaloo'. There’s no better way to cheer on our national heroes on and off the pitch; the more singles sold, the more donated to the NHS, so start downloading!”

Mellor said: "Vindaloo was the unofficial anthem for England fans back in 1998 and it’s been sung at tournaments ever since, so we owe a big thank you to the Keith Allen and co-writers Alex James and Guy Pratt for giving us their blessing to put a new spin on the song in support of the NHS. With backing from Deliveroo, we want to bring this song back - in stadiums, pubs and at home - to put some smiles back on people’s faces and bring the nation together after such a tough time. It’s such an uplifting song and it’ll give football fans something extra to sing about because every time someone streams or buys the single, they’ll be saying thank you to the NHS.”

At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, Deliveroo launched the ‘Supporting the NHS’ campaign, pledging to deliver one million free meals to the NHS and other vulnerable groups, which it achieved in May.

A version of this story originally appeared on PRWeek