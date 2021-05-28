Deliveroo’s ‘England ’Til We Dine’ campaign celebrates a world of flavours

Deliveroo has launched "England ‘Til We Dine", a new football and food campaign celebrating the delivery brand's official sponsorship of the England teams.

Created by Pablo London and voiced by TV presenter and comedian Karl Pilkington, the ad builds off the fact that while the English may rally round the national side when it comes to football, our minds will be on takeaways and food from all around the world.

As the ad so succinctly states: “Our hearts are England crazy, but our mouths are more jalfrezi.”

With football talent fresh off the pitch, the new campaign sees likes of Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tyrone Mings taking their eye off the ball and turning it to the plate.

It was created by Pablo's Tom Woodington and Robin Temple, and directed by Chris Cairns through Partizan. The photography is by food and drink specialist Sun Lee through CRXXSS. The campaign will run across TV, OOH, print, radio and digital during the next six weeks.

Caroline Harris, marketing director, UKI at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo is a proud sponsor of the England team, and like the rest of the nation, we’ll be chanting and cheering them on during the games. Our ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ campaign playfully captures the spirit of how we really are loyal to the core but when it comes to our match-day line-up, we want to eat food from other cultures and eagerly open the door for a dhansak.

“We’re excited to share our new campaign with the nation and remind them that whether they order a keema naan or prawn Szechuan, we have 40,000 restaurants and grocery partners on Deliveroo and will be there to deliver great food any time, anywhere, all while cheering on England in the football.”

Woodington and Temple added: “'England 'til we dine' started out as a fun little observation about our relationship with food and football; there’s something beautiful about chanting for England while tucking into something delicious from Italy or Indonesia. It’s been great seeing this new chapter of Deliveroo’s ‘Food. We Get It’ platform being brought to life by a brilliant director and photographer, lots of talented colleagues and the one and only Karl Pilkington.”