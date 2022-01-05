Shauna Lewis
Deloitte appoints new CMO to lead UK division

The role will focus solely on Deloitte’s marketing strategy for the UK.

Ben Perkins: has worked for Deloitte for nine years
Deloitte has appointed Ben Perkins as its chief marketing officer for the UK.

In his role, Perkins will oversee Deloitte’s UK marketing strategy and its clients and industries practice, a team of more than 350 people that deals with Deloitte’s brand, marketing, communications and client relationship development.

Within that team, Perkins will oversee the growth of in-house creative agency 368, currently made up of 85 staff members.

368 launched in 2018, and in March last year it announced the opening of a Leeds hub. Its film studio and experiential teams continued to work from Deloitte's London base.

Perkins has worked at Deloitte for nine years, leading the company's insight and marketing teams for the consumer industry. Prior to this, he was the global director of research at marketing intelligence agency, Mintel.

Annabel Rake previously held the role of chief marketer, North and South Europe and UK. Now, Perkins will focus on the UK and Rake will continue in her role for North and South Europe, and will take on a leadership role in Deloitte’s global marketing team.

Perkins said: “Creating new campaigns to tell stories of how Deloitte is sparking change will encourage new talent to work for us, new clients to work with us, and new initiatives to launch that will serve businesses and society for the long term. 

“I’m looking forward to reinforcing Deloitte’s powerful brand, creating striking campaigns to compel and inform business leaders, communities and our people across the UK.”

Rake added: “Deloitte has a very strong brand in the UK, centred around articulating the impact that our firm is having on our clients, people and wider society. Ben has a clear vision for how we continue to elevate our brand, and I look forward to working with him to help strengthen our marketing approach across North and South Europe."

