Deloitte creative consultancy Acne hires MD from Engine

Annie Gallimore, managing director of Engine, is stepping away from the agency to join Deloitte Digital’s creative consultancy Acne London in the same role.

Gallimore – who has more than 20 years' experience in the business – joins Deloitte Digital in the wake of the creative consultancy’s expansion across Europe, which was announced in September in spite of double-digit falls in revenue over the summer.

Gallimore began her advertising career in 1998 as an account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO before joining Waterstones in 2004, where she eventually became head of marketing during her six-year spell at the book retailer.

She became a managing partner at Grey London in 2010 and moved to Engine three years later, becoming MD of WCRS, as it was then known, in 2017.

“The combination of consultancy and creativity is fundamentally changing how businesses perform,” Gallimore said.

“While I’ve worked both client and agency side, leading Acne London will allow me to learn and explore this change and that really excites me at this stage of my career.”

Deloitte bought Acne in 2017, at the same time hiring Havas London's former joint executive creative director, Andy Sandoz, to lead creative services in the UK.

Deloitte Digital said it has turned Acne into a consultancy (rather than an agency) since the acquisition, with ambitions to combine strategy, creative and production across its consultancy offerings.

Gallimore continued: “Obviously successful campaigns can no longer just rely on dynamic advertising ideas but also more and more on data, analytics and experience design.

“In my new role, I’m looking forward to drawing on the expertise of Deloitte’s wider consulting practice to be a solid bedrock for the creation of stunning ideas and creativity.”

In June last year, global head of Deloitte Digital and principal at Deloitte Consulting Andy Main left the agency to become chief executive of Ogilvy.

Anne-Marie Malley, managing partner for consulting at Deloitte, said: “Businesses today are setting their foundations on technology and creativity.

“Whether focussed on rebuilding post-Covid, tackling the climate crisis head-on or thriving in the digital era, every industry is looking for new creative ways, and to new talented teams, to drive transformation.

“Welcoming Annie into Acne will allow us to continue this further and ensure that creativity is at the core of Deloitte’s consulting practice.”

Gallimore’s departure is the latest of several changes to Engine's leadership in the past 12 months.

Last February, it hired Scott Schiller, co-founder of the Interactive Advertising Bureau and former NBCUniversal executive, as the agency’s first global chief commercial officer.

Engine went on to hire Ogilvy UK head of strategy Gen Kobayashi as chief strategy officer for its Creative division in March, followed by Rob Sellers (formerly chief growth officer at Grey London) as executive director of Growth Studio.

Ete Davies, CEO of Engine Creative, said: “Over the last seven years Annie has been talismanic in the evolving journey of Engine UK.

“She’ll be greatly missed, but we wish her all the best. We’re sure she’ll be a fantastic addition to the Acne leadership team."