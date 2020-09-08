Omar Oakes
Deloitte Digital expands creative shop Acne across Europe despite downturn

Swedish creative agency has been re-formed as a 'consultancy' during three years under Deloitte management.

Acne portrayed the Mona Lisa holding an Ikea bag in 2017's 'Ikea's response to Da Vinci'
Delotte Digital’s creative consultancy, Acne, is bidding to expand across Europe by opening a string of new offices despite the coronavirus downturn.

Acne has set up offices in Milan, Rome, Lisbon and Dublin – in addition to existing presences in Stockholm (its headquarters), London and Berlin.

Deloitte bought Acne in 2017 and hired ex-Havas London executive creative director and Work Club co-founder Andy Sandoz at around the same time to oversee the agency, as well as Deloitte Digital’s wider creative offering. Deloitte Digital said it has turned Acne into a consultancy (rather than an agency) since the acquisition.

Sandoz said: “With creative consultancy increasingly in demand across Europe, opening the doors of Acne’s new offices will bring new opportunities for our clients to benefit from their creativity.” 

Despite all the major advertising holding companies announcing double-digit falls in revenue this summer due to the shock of the pandemic, Acne said its European headcount will increase by 48 as it aims to strengthen its Continental network. However, not all of these 48 staff members will be new recruits, with some being “existing Deloitte Digital talent” who have been reassigned.

While the business’ core offering of “brand, advertising and content” sounds similar to that of most creative agencies, Acne insists it is a “fast-moving creative partner” and boasts Ikea, Polestar and Instagram among its clients.

