Deloitte in-house agency 368 hires David Harris as first creative director

Harris has previously led creative at Wunderman, FCB Inferno and Gyro.

Harris: co-founded Lida in 1999
Deloitte has appointed David Harris, former chief creative officer at Gyro, as the first creative director of 368, its in-house agency.

Harris left Gyro, Dentsu Aegis Network’s business-to-business creative specialist, in February. He joined in 2015 as executive creative director and was promoted to chief creative officer in January 2018.

He will lead Deloitte’s newly formed creative department, overseeing its creative studio, experiential, and user experience and development teams.

Nick Burbidge, leader of 368, said: "368 launched in 2018 drawing together our events, marketing delivery, CRM, studio and digital teams into an in-house agency model, consolidating their skills in order to develop more impactful and award-winning campaigns for Deloitte. 

"David is now leading our creative department, bringing with him knowledge and experience which will be fundamental in sparking fresh ideas and creating campaigns to resonate with our clients."

Harris was creative partner at Lida, which he co-founded in 1999 with Lisa Thomas and M&C Saatchi. In 2007, he left to become executive creative director at Wunderman, where he stayed for six years, followed by a short stint in the same role at FCB Inferno.

He said: "I went into advertising to create work that people would talk about, that would fondly stay in their minds and with soundtracks they’d whistle along to. I’m looking forward to developing campaigns which cut through the noise, create an impact and reflect the firm’s variety, innovation and integrity."

