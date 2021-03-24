Deloitte unveils plan of 50-strong Leeds hub for creative agency 368

Deloitte has announced the launch of a Leeds-based hub for 368, its in-house agency.

The agency – which launched in 2018 – is set to open its northern office in June and will create roles for 20 industry members across planning, copywriting, design, social media and project management, with ambitions to house 50 people by the end of the year.

“I’m based in Leeds, and know first-hand that it’s a dynamic and influential destination for creativity,” Annabel Rake, partner and chief marketing officer at Deloitte, said.

“Offering a community of diverse, creative talent, Leeds is now the workshop chosen by many to create distinct and unique marketing campaigns.”

Rake continued: “368’s new northern base in Leeds will provide a vibrant backdrop to support our ambition to launch award-winning campaigns, created by some of the brightest and most ambitious creative talent in the industry.”

It will be led by agency director Nick Burbidge and creative director David Harris, who joined 368 in 2018 as the in-house agency’s first creative director.

Harris said: "Recent months have taught us how to work collaboratively and creatively with our teams, wherever we are based – however the connections we have with our communities continues to influence the work that we deliver.

“Creating more of our work in this region will allow 368 to continue shaping compelling campaigns that capture the attention of our clients and communities across the UK."

The agency’s film studio and experiential teams will continue to work from Deloitte’s London base.

Stuart Cottee, Yorkshire and North East practice senior partner for Deloitte, noted that a number of businesses have opened Leeds-based branches in recent years, attracting an “experienced and new creative talent to lay down roots in the region”.

“Having 368’s creative and digital prowess on our doorstep is yet another string to the bow of the burgeoning creative community that we have here in Yorkshire,” Cottee said.

“Seeing businesses and sectors like this grow and flourish in the north is a key facet of levelling up, and we are pleased to be part of the growing momentum for greater investment across the nations and regions.”

In September, Deloitte Digital’s creative consultancy Acne unveiled plans to expand across Europe by opening a string of new offices.

Leeds has been a focal point for the growth of the UK creative industries outside London since Channel 4 chose the city as the location for its new national HQ in 2018.