Delta Air Lines calls ad review

Delta Air Lines is looking for an agency to handle its EMEA advertising.

The US-based airline has engaged Alchemists, the intermediary set up by Angus Crowther and Vlad Komanicky in May, to assist with the process.

Delta does not currently have a retained agency in the region. However, last year it worked with Travel Portland, the Oregon city travel board, to promote its non-stop flight from Heathrow to Portland.

Travel Portland took over The Old Truman Brewery to give Londoners an insight into the US destination. The "You can, in Portland" featured free vegan tattoos, DJ sets, tea-sampling, spoken-word artists and local wines.

Delta was unavailable for comment at the time of publication. Alchemists would not comment on the review.