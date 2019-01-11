Delta Air Lines picks PHD for European media

Delta Air Lines has awarded its European media planning and buying account to PHD after a competitive pitch.

The agency will cover the UK, France and Netherlands markets. The incumbent is Zenith, which repitched for the account.

PHD has worked on Delta in the US since 2016 and has held the Virgin Atlantic business in the UK for three years. Delta has a 49% share of Virgin Atlantic.

In July last year, the two brands opened a craft beer pop-up in London to highlight the different destinations that people can fly to in the US.

Delta confirmed the appointment.