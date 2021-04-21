Dennis and Hearst top nominations for Campaign Publishing Awards 2021

Dennis Publishing and Hearst lead the nominations for the Campaign Publishing Awards, with nine shortlisted entries each.

The awards, previously known as the British Media Awards, has revealed its shortlist ahead of the winners being announced at a virtual ceremony on 11 and 12 May.

Dennis, owner of The Week and Auto Express, will face Hearst UK, News UK, Reach and Mail Metro Media in the contest for Commercial Team of the Year in consumer media.

In the running for Brand of the Year in consumer media is the Daily Star from Reach, Digital Spy and Women's Health from Hearst, "Setting the New Standard" from the Evening Standard and Twisted from Jungle Creations.

Claire Hodgson, editor in chief of Cosmopolitan UK (Hearst); Farrah Storr, editor in chief of Elle UK (Hearst); Jo Hoare, editorial director at AS Watson (The River Group); and Victoria Newton, editor in chief of The Sun (News UK) form the shortlist for Editorial Leader of the Year in commercial media.

The shortlist for Podcast of the Year in consumer media is: Stories of our Times from The Times, The Car Throttle Podcast from Dennis, The Economist's Checks and Balance podcast and The Week Unwrapped from Dennis.

Industry leaders from across the industry will judge the awards with Tilly McAuliffe, co-founder and director of Think, as chair of the judges.

The full shortlist is available at www.campaignpublishingawards.com.