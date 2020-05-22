Dennis and Immediate lead shortlist for Campaign Publishing Awards

Dennis Publishing and Immediate Media have topped the nominations with seven shortlisted entries each for the 2020 Campaign Publishing Awards.

Dennis, owner of The Week and Auto Express, and Immediate, publisher of Radio Times, will face each other and Mail Metro Media in the contest for Commercial Team of the Year in consumer media.

Other leading companies to feature on the shortlist include the Financial Times with six nominations, and Hearst UK and Telegraph Media Group with five nominations.

Rak Patel, Spotify’s head of sales for the UK and pan-EMEA, is chair of judges for the awards, which reward the best and most innovative companies and talent in UK and international commercial media.

Campaign has introduced several new categories, including for podcasting, for the awards, which were previously known as the British Media Awards.

The six-strong shortlist for Podcast of the Year in consumer media is: Economist Radio’s The Economist Asks, The Leader from the Evening Standard, the Runner’s World Podcast, The Week Unwrapped from Dennis, This is Spoke from Penguin Random House, Fremantle and BMG, and The Guardian’s Today in Focus.

Brand of the Year in consumer media has five contenders: Hearst UK’s Cosmopolitan, News UK’s The Dream Team from The Sun, Ladybird Books, OutThere Publishing and The Guardian.

Nominations for Launch of the Year are Platinum from DC Thomson, the revival of The Face by Wasted Talent, "The new agenda" for the Financial Times, Tortoise from Tortoise Media and Telegraph Women’s Sport from Telegraph Media Group.

Judging is taking place online because of the coronavirus crisis, with industry leaders joining group video chats to decide the winners.

The results of the Campaign Publishing Awards will be announced in mid-June in a virtual ceremony.

See the shortlist and find out details at https://www.campaignpublishingawards.com.