Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Dentsu Aegis Network has announced a "further simplification" of its media business in Australia, integrating the Vizeum brand into performance-marketing agency iProspect.

As part of this change, Ashley Earnshaw has resigned from his role as chief exexcutive of Vizeum, the company said.

Asked if Vizeum would be merged into iProspect in other markets, a DAN spokesperson said the change is only for Australia.

Oliver Rapson, chief executive of iProspect, will see his role expanded to integrate the Vizeum leadership team.

"To better anticipate the changing consumer landscape and to ensure we provide clients with increased tangible value, we need to transform and fast-track the evolution of our business," Angela Tangas, DAN chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, said in a release.

"Covid has only accelerated this further and set a new benchmark for partnership value. With deeper digital integration, underpinned by radical collaboration, agility and faster decision-making, our focus is on making it easier for our clients to access the best of Dentsu."

Rapson said the move is an "exciting step forward" that will give iProspect teams the ability to deliver through-the-line strategies "underpinned by digital DNA".

Tangas said Earnshaw decided to pursue other opportunities after five years at Dentsu. "Ash has been a valuable contributor to the group over that period and we wish him all the best for what comes next," she said.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific