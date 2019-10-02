Dentsu Aegis Network appoints Nick Sperrin as chief client officer

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Nick Sperrin as chief client officer for UK and Ireland.

Sperrin, who is currently global client president, will report to UK and Ireland chief executive Euan Jarvie.

In his new role, Sperrin will take charge of the integration of products and services for clients across five areas: media and performance; creative; customer experience and commerce; CRM and loyalty; and entertainment and sports. This will mean working with client service teams from across all of Dentsu Aegis' agencies, including Carat and Vizeum.

Sperrin said: "The scale and breadth of what the UK and Ireland business offers clients is already truly impressive, but I’m excited to help take it to the next level.

"To do this, we’ll have to continue marrying our complementary product and services with the enthusiasm and skill of our client teams, and I’m looking forward to making that happen."

Sperrin has worked at Dentsu Aegis since 2002, handling global clients including Diageo, Kellogg, Jaguar Land Rover and Beiersdorf, and converting pitches for brands including Disney, Nokia and Philips. Before that, Sperrin held senior roles at BBJ Media Services (now Vizeum) and Publicis Groupe.

Jarvie added: "A collaborative mindset established on fully integrated products and services has been a cornerstone of our philosophy for some time.

"Nick’s arrival underlines this commitment and will allow us to become an even more potent force for our clients in the marketplace. He combines sharp commercial instincts with a real understanding of what makes clients tick, which will make him a real asset for them and our wider business."