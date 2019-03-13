Dentsu Aegis Network boosts creativity with global appointments

Mcgarrybowen co-founder Gordon Bowen has become chief creative officer at Dentsu Aegis Network, as the group puts a bigger emphasis on creativity.

He will continue as chairman of Mcgarrybowen but will also work alongside Dick Van Motman, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network’s branded agencies, who has become global chief executive, creative.

Bowen will "drive the overall quality of Dentsu Aegis’ creative output" and Van Motman’s remit will be to "develop and grow the creative proposition" of the group globally.

DAN has also promoted Nicholas Rey to the new role of chief network development officer and So Aoki has been named chief corporate planning officer.

The four will report to Tim Andree, executive chairman and chief executive, and will sit on the Dentsu Aegis global executive committee.

Andree said: "Clients want to work with agencies who provide outstanding, consistent services that can be integrated on a global basis and this announcement is an pivotal step to organising our business around those priorities.

"This is an exciting time as we set our direction and evolve our top leadership team to deliver our vision of innovating the way brands are built and helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers to drive long-term success."