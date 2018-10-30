Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu Aegis Network poaches EE's Maddie Armitage to be data chief

She will play a key role in the roll-out of Merkle's M1 platform.

Armitage: also worked at British Gas and Sky
Armitage: also worked at British Gas and Sky

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed EE's head of digital products, Maddie Armitage, as its chief data officer for the UK and Ireland.

Armitage will report to UK chief strategy officer Matthew Hook and will be responsible for the network’s strategy for data and analytics.

She will play an important part in the roll-out of M1, Merkle's insights and planning platform that is built on "100% people-based" data, instead of proxies such as web cookies.

This is Armitage's first agency role, having previously held digitally focused positions at EE, British Gas, Sky and Virgin Media. She joined EE two years ago from British Gas, where she is credited with leading the brand’s digital transformation. 

Armitage replaces Scott Thomson, who left Dentsu earlier this year.

Stef Calcraft, executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland, said: "With Merkle, M1 and our focus on putting data at the heart of everything we do, Maddie’s expertise will be invaluable in maximising the benefits for our network and clients.  

"She has helped build, transform and grow the data proposition for some of the world’s most successful digital businesses, so I’m delighted to welcome her to the business."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

October 30, 2018

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career