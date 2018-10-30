Dentsu Aegis Network poaches EE's Maddie Armitage to be data chief

Armitage: also worked at British Gas and Sky

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed EE's head of digital products, Maddie Armitage, as its chief data officer for the UK and Ireland.

Armitage will report to UK chief strategy officer Matthew Hook and will be responsible for the network’s strategy for data and analytics.

She will play an important part in the roll-out of M1, Merkle's insights and planning platform that is built on "100% people-based" data, instead of proxies such as web cookies.

This is Armitage's first agency role, having previously held digitally focused positions at EE, British Gas, Sky and Virgin Media. She joined EE two years ago from British Gas, where she is credited with leading the brand’s digital transformation.

Armitage replaces Scott Thomson, who left Dentsu earlier this year.

Stef Calcraft, executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland, said: "With Merkle, M1 and our focus on putting data at the heart of everything we do, Maddie’s expertise will be invaluable in maximising the benefits for our network and clients.

"She has helped build, transform and grow the data proposition for some of the world’s most successful digital businesses, so I’m delighted to welcome her to the business."