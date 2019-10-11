Ben Bold
Dentsu Aegis Network promotes Amy Watt to CSO of Dentsu X

Watt joined Dentsu Aegis in 2016.

Dentsu X: Affleck and Watt
Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Amy Watt, its business strategy partner, as chief strategy officer of the newly launched UK office of Dentsu X.

Reporting to chief executive Patrick Affleck, she will oversee the agency's strategy, working on clients including Jaguar Land Rover, Square and Upfield. Her remit includes developing new products and services. It is a newly created role.

The appointment follows the merger of Dentsu X with sister agencies Fetch, 360i and ICUC in the summer. It resulted in the launch of the Japanese-founded media agency in the UK.

Watt joined Dentsu Aegis in 2016 from IPG Mediabrands, where she was senior vice-president of strategy and operations. She worked across the group's London and New York operations.

Affleck said: "Our goal is to help our clients identify and solve their challenges faster, through more effective and creative solutions that defy conventional thinking. Amy’s diverse background coupled with her immense ability for making the complex simple for clients will ensure she is a great addition and partner to both our clients and our people."

Watt added: "The purposeful union of four distinct agencies into a full-service media agency is hugely exciting. We have a clear vision, great clients and a wonderfully diverse team of people who have quietly been doing impressive things. My job is to help them keep doing that together. We’re set up to help brands grow, and that’s a very good reason to come to work every day."

