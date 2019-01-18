Dentsu Aegis partners The Mix to tackle young men's mental-health issues

Dentsu Aegis Network has partnered youth charity The Mix to reassure young men that it is acceptable to discuss their mental-health issues.

The campaign, named "Guys, it’s okay to talk", was created by five students at Harris Academy Merton, London, with help from Dentsu Aegis Network’s digital agency 360i.

Each of the four 30-second films tackles a specific topic – body issues, feelings of isolation, family relationships and depression – and encourages viewers who have experienced such issues to seek help.

The work was created as part of Dentsu Aegis Network’s school programme, The Code, which involved a nationwide competition inviting students from around the UK to submit ad campaign ideas tackling an issue close to their hearts.

Kate Howe, chief growth officer at Dentsu Aegis Network, said: "It’s a powerful message and one that we hope will make a real difference for young men. It also showcases everything that we hoped The Code would achieve and demonstrates the creative talent that can be found in places where our industry often fails to look."

Activity will run across TV, radio, cinemas and online. Dentsu Aegis Network’s media arm, Amplifi, has signed up the support of organisations including Digital Cinema Media, Sky, Channel 4, Snapchat and Facebook to run the campaign.

Zoe Bailie, director of brand and innovation at The Mix, said: "Young men often tell us at The Mix that they find it difficult to express themselves when facing challenges or dealing with new and unknown feelings. As such, we often see inconsistent engagement with them in our mission to provide under-25s with the information and support they need."