Dentsu announces Lauren Walker and George Patten as regional operating officers

Walker joined in 2017 from IBM.

Walker: previously chief data officer

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Lauren Walker as regional operating officer for EMEA. The move coincides with George Patten taking on the same role for the Asia-Pacific region.

Walker joined Dentsu Aegis in 2017 from IBM as chief data officer, EMEA. She led a team of more than 500 people across market research, social science, digital and data science, and engineering.

Patten joins from Accenture, where he has spent the past 15 years, most recently leading the Accenture Interactive operations business across south-east Asia. He previously worked at OMD and PHD.

Both will report to global president business operations, Volker Doberanzke, who joined in March, as well as their respective Dentsu Aegis regional chief executives.

Walker said: "I’ve spent 15 years working in this field and there is no more exciting place to put that experience and passion for data and technology to work than Dentsu Aegis Network."  

