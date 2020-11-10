Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu appoints Anne Stagg to lead Merkle and Dentsu's customer experience division in UK

Creation of the new roles follows a series of senior management changes at Merkle this year after Dentsu completed its acquisition.

Stagg: joined Dentsu last year
Stagg: joined Dentsu last year

Dentsu UK & Ireland has promoted Anne Stagg to be the first UK chief executive of Merkle, its customer experience agency, as well as chief executive of its customer experience management line of business.

Stagg, who was previously EMEA vice-president, client services at Merkle, joined Dentsu last year from customer engagement agency Indicia, where she spent five years and was latterly managing director and chief client officer of its parent company KMMS.

In her dual roles at Dentsu, she will lead a business of 940 at Merkle, while also overseeing Dentsu’s CXM line of business across 10 locations in the UK and Ireland. CXM includes data and analytics, customer relationship management and digital experiences services. 

Stagg's remit will be to ensure that Dentsu’s data and digital transformation capabilities are combined. She will report to Margaret Wagner, incoming president of Merkle and chief executive of Dentsu’s CXM Line of Business in EMEA, and Dentsu UK & Ireland chief executive Euan Jarvie.

Since joining Dentsu last year, Stagg is credited with creating an integrated client services team across the company’s media, analytics, customer experience and technology service lines.

Jarvie said: “Even prior to the pandemic, consumers were understandably expecting top-tier online experiences across a growing range of touchpoints with brands, and that has only grown as we navigate Covid-19.

"Anne's appointment is timely, as we further integrate our data and digital capabilities to augment what we can offer clients, in line with their customers' evolving needs. She brings the perfect experience to truly establish our CXM proposition as a market leader.”

Performance and data CRM agency Merkle has made several senior management changes this year after Dentsu accelerated its buyout of the agency earlier this year.

Craig Dempster, its former Americas president, was announced as global chief executive in April, replacing its CEO of 32 years' standing, David Williams. Wagner, formerly EMEA chief growth officer was promoted last month, as was former Merkle EMEA president Michael Komasinski who succeeded Dempster.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

November 03, 2020
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020