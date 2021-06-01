Dentsu appoints chief equity officer for EMEA region

Global media and digital marketing communications company Dentsu International has appointed its first chief equity officer for the EMEA region.

Pauline Miller will begin further strengthening a diverse and inclusive culture for Dentsu employees from 1 August.

She brings with her more than two decades of experience in leading DEI, culture and engagement, and talent development in the banking and insurance sectors.

During her recent tenure at insurance giant Lloyd’s of London, Miller led the global talent and inclusion team that spearheaded Lloyd’s cultural programme, designed to ensure employees from underrepresented communities could succeed at all levels of the business.

She is also a respected public speaker, advocating for gender equality, and serves as a trustee and board advisor for women's rights organisation Romildamor and formerly for Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation movement for gender equality.

Reporting to Dentsu EMEA chief executive Giulio Malegori, Miller will be part of the region’s leadership team. She will be responsible for shaping and leading its DEI strategy and execution.

Miller said: “Narrative creates beliefs and marketing and advertising is often seen as a codifier of those beliefs. I am thrilled to join Dentsu and work with our people, partners and clients to drive meaningful conversations and impact in our industry and region. The energy and commitment from everyone I’ve met has been infectious and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Malegori said: “EMEA is a complex and diverse market. Translating our global DEI vision in meaningful ways that resonate with our markets will make our organisational culture richer and give us strength to help our clients to engage with a wider audience. I look forward to working with Pauline and to continue to interweave DEI into the fabric of our business and drive positive impact in our region.”