Dentsu appoints Mike McCoy as chief growth officer

Dentsu has appointed Mike McCoy, chief executive of its media agency Vizeum UK, as chief growth officer, a new role.

McCoy has been at Dentsu for more than 20 years. Prior to that, he was managing director of Amplifi.

The creation of the chief growth officer position at Dentsu coincides with a structural overhaul under which the network has been split into three areas: creative, media and customer experience management.

In his new role, McCoy will work with Dentsu's media brands Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

Hamish Nicklin, chief executive of media at Dentsu UK & Ireland, said: “We have always fostered a meritocratic culture at Dentsu and it’s a huge source of pride to be promoting from within our own ranks. I am confident that Mike will continue to push boundaries and deliver the best possible work for our clients.”

McCoy added: “Dentsu’s media capabilities are second to none, and I’m excited to be taking on this role to help package the breadth of Dentsu’s capabilities for clients to access.”

Dentsu has also set up two other new divisions: creative and customer relationship management. The former will house Dentsumcgarrybowen and Isobar, the latter will house Merkle.

