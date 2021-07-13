Staff
Dentsu Group appoints creative chief Jean Lin as executive officer

Former Isobar CEO to guide the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions.

Lin: former global CEO of Isobar
Dentsu Group has made another move to underline the growing importance of creativity and sustainability by appointing Jean Lin, the global CEO of Dentsu Creative internationally, as an executive officer of the Japanese parent company.

Lin was promoted from her role as global CEO of Isobar to head Dentsu Creative two years ago as part of a move to simplify Dentsu International, the international operations outside Japan.

In her new Dentsu Group role, she will focus on the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions (DSBS) which will be at the core of the sustainable client solutions provided across Dentsu's Japan business and Dentsu International, the company announced.

Lin will continue in her global creative CEO role at Dentsu International, which has traditionally been media-focused but has elevated the role of creativity under Wendy Clark, the chief executive since September 2020, and Tim Andree, the long-serving chairman.

The DSBS proposition aims to bring together "Dentsu’s understanding of consumers and commitments to society, with creativity and technology, to create an ecosystem of co-creation with clients and partners to drive ‘growth from good", according to the company.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, president and CEO of Dentsu Group said: “Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions is core to delivering on our social commitments and business strategy, and I am delighted Jean’s entrepreneurial spirit, experience in creativity and digital transformation, industry leadership and personal commitment to sustainability will help guide its development.”

Only a small number of senior executives from Dentsu International, including Clark, Andree and chief financial officer Nick Priday, are executive officers of Dentsu Group.

The group has a strategic ambition to bring the Japanese and International businesses closer as one Dentsu. 

A version of this story originally appeared in Campaign Asia

