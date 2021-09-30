Dentsu launches global gaming offering Dentsu Gaming

Dentsu has followed the launch of its UK and Ireland gaming division DGame last November with a global integrated agency offer for brands targeting the gaming space, Dentsu Gaming.

The new brand will bring together resources from across both Dentsu Japan and Dentsu International, including media agencies Carat, Dentsu X and iProspect, creative agencies Dentsumcgarrybowen and Isobar, and customer experience agency Merkle, as well as the Content Business Design Centre within Dentsu. DGame will become part of Dentsu Gaming.

Dentsu has appointed Yoshimasa Nakano, Dan Holland, Mauro Nogare and Jamie McConville as regional gaming solution leads to co-ordinate the approach in Japan, the Americas, EMEA and APAC respectively, and form the central global leadership of Dentsu Gaming.

Keiichi Yoshizaki, executive officer at Dentsu Inc, said: “Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large. With Dentsu Gaming, we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at global scale and this sets us apart from all others.

“Our unique gaming heritage in the Japanese market, coupled with the global scale of our international business ensures Dentsu Gaming is the ideal way in which we’re able to make authentic and meaningful progress for the betterment of the gaming community, our clients, our partners and, of course, our people and their passion for gaming.”

Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and global clients, at Dentsu International, added: “We have a truly integrated and borderless business model at Dentsu which ensures a seamless sharing of insights, deep-knowledge and specialisms to benefit our clients, regardless of their geography – Dentsu Gaming is a perfect example of this.

“Bringing together the exceptional talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group, this new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market Dentsu agency brands they already know and trust.”

Gaming has been booming and is seen as a major growth area for advertisers, which are seeking new ways to reach audiences because of the rise of ad-free video streaming services.

“Gaming derived an enormous boost to both audience minutes and spending from Covid-19, as previous non-gamers were drawn to the interactivity and existing gamers could devote more time and resource,” Enders Analysis said in a recent report, estimating the number of hours spent gaming rose 14% last year.