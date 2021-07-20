Matthew Miller
Dentsu names FCB's Fred Levron as global chief creative officer

Levron joins Dentsu November 1.

Levron: joins Dentsu from FCB
Dentsu International has lured Fred Levron, worldwide creative partner at FCB, to join as global chief creative officer. 

Starting November 1, he will be responsible for the network’s creative product and for accelerating creativity across Dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands, the company said.

Levron has been with FCB since 2016, where he's credited with helping to lead a creative transformation that saw FCB named as Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year. Prior to FCB he was with CAA Marketing and spent 10 years at Ogilvy Paris.

“Fred has one of the most lauded portfolios and creative reputations in the business," Wendy Clark, Global CEO of Dentsu International, said in a release. "His appointment accelerates and emphasizes the importance of creativity as the hallmark of everything we do. I'm counting down the days until he joins.”

Levron's career includes nearly 200 Cannes Lions wins (including 13 Grand Prix), three D&AD Black Pencils, and celebrared work for AB InBev, Levi's, Burger King and Times of India.

In other recent personnel moves, Dentsu: 

  • Appointed former Isobar CEO Jean Lin as executive officer of Dentsu Group, where she will guide the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions.
  • Moved Merlee Jayme from global co-president of Dentsumcgarrybowen to a new role as Dentsu's chief creative officer for APAC
  • Hired Doug Ray as its first global chief product officer for media
  • Appointed Fiona Lloyd and Sanjay Nazerali as global presidents at Carat and Dentsu X, respectively.

A version of this story first appeared in Campaign Asia

