Dentsu names global product lead for media

Rohan Philips takes on responsibility for developing the product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide across Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

Rohan Philips: new president of global product

Dentsu International has named Rohan Philips president of global product for its media service line.

Based in Singapore, he takes on responsibility for developing the 2025 product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide, with rollouts through its network of global media agencies: Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

Philips was previously global chief product officer at iProspect, and prior to that held positions within GroupM and Publicis Groupe. His replacement at iProspect wasn't immediately announced.

This appointment follows the July announcement of Doug Ray as Dentsu's first global chief product officer, responsible for the media business. Philips will report to Ray.

"Rohan has a strong presence and a holistic understanding of data and technology and how it applies to media," Ray said in a release. "His approach to client challenges and his ability to identify and solve these – not only in isolation, but as a transferable benefit for all – is truly exceptional and really raises the bar on what we are able to offer out of Dentsu."

Philips said that the whole media industry is at a "turning point" with "myriad factors" influencing agency and client decisions, including sustainability, privacy, the emergence of new platforms and the "departure of established tracking norms".

"It has never been more critical to map, plan and build the right tools and product needed to navigate this change for us and our clients to thrive into the future," he added.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

