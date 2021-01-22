Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

A sale could yield close to $3bn and be one of Japan's biggest real estate transactions ever, according to published reports.

Dentsu: sale of Tokyo headquarters building could be worth $2.9bn (Picture: Shutterstock)
Dentsu: sale of Tokyo headquarters building could be worth $2.9bn (Picture: Shutterstock)

According to Japan-based media reports, Dentsu is considering selling its Tokyo headquarters.

Nikkei Asia reported that the potential deal could be worth around 300bn yen ($2.9bn, £2.1bn), which would make it one of the largest property sales ever in Japan. The Japan Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the company has already found candidate buyers.

Dentsu has issued a statement to say it has no comment.

Built in 2002, the 48-floor building in the waterfront Shiodome district of Tokyo's Minato ward has housed as many as 9,000 Dentsu employees, but only a fraction of those are currently commuting to work. 

In November, Dentsu posted weak numbers for the third quarter of its financial year, reporting a 14.2% year-over-year decline in revenue and a 24.4% year-on-year drop in operating profit. That made Dentsu the worst performing of the big ad networks for that quarter.

In December, Dentsu warned that it would be reporting an annual loss for the second year in a row and said its international arm would be cutting up to 6,000 jobs around the world. Dentsu International will run up a $850m cost, including $545m in 2020 and the remainder in 2021, as part of that restructuring.

Dentsu International, which in the middle of last year recruited Wendy Clark from DDB to be its chief executive, is also aiming to slash the number of agency brands it operates from more than 160 to six global leadership brands within two years. In January Dentsu confirmed that its performance-marketing network iProspect would swallow up Vizeum.

A version of this article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021