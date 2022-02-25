Dentsu strikes media partnership with sustainable ad platform WeAre8

Dentsu UK & Ireland has teamed up with Weare8, a sustainable ad platform, in its first trading partnership with a major UK media agency group.

According to Dentsu, the partnership will enable its clients to achieve “transformational” media results through WeAre8’s sustainable ad buying engine, helping them to deliver against their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Advertisers can make their digital spend carbon neutral by moving 6.5% of their digital media budget through the WeAre8 platform, the two companies said.

Laura Chase, chief commercial officer at WeAre8, told Campaign that the social app, which features exclusive content from sports stars, actors, singers and comedians, had worked with behavioural scientists to “create an ad experience where people love watching ads”.

She noted that the reason WeAre8 wanted to change the way people view ads was because many of those on popular social networking apps are often "wasted on people who disregard them".

She argued that this is damaging the planet, but that people watching ads on WeAre8 will be rewarded for giving them their full attention.

“The way it works is that you get a push notification that invites you to watch an ad and you watch it over a separate link,” she said.

Chase added: “Consumers are coming into the ad experience in a different frame of mind and they want to watch it the whole way through. They answer questions after watching every ad and the reason they want to watch ads is that they get valued for their time, and the money goes to charity.”

According to Chase, 50% of the ad revenue that comes into WeAre8 goes straight to the end consumer, while 5% automatically goes to a charity of the brand’s choice and 1% goes to Ecologi, a carbon reduction company, to help offset carbon emissions.

She said that this ensures that every campaign is carbon neutral, adding: “In terms of carbon reduction the platform only serves ads to people when they opt in to watch them and they watch them in full.”

Chase stated that consumers will also have the choice to either keep the money they earn from watching ads for themselves or pay it forward to a chosen charity.

At the moment WeAre8 has about 50 charities on its platform, but Chase said that more can be added.

Meanwhile, Dentsu said the partnership reflected its commitment to offering clients sustainable media activations, as well as reaching a billion people with campaigns that promote equality by 2030.

It added that the deal will provide Dentsu’s clients with a “sustainable ethical addition” to their mainstream media plan that delivers measurable impact.

The partnership was brokered by Amplifi, the UK arm of Dentsu’s media investment division.

Steve Ballinger, Amplifi president, UK said: “At Dentsu UK&I we are on a mission to give clients the opportunity to engage with their target audiences in new and authentic ways whilst having a positive impact on the world.

“This exciting partnership with WeAre8 is a perfect example of our commitment and we can’t wait to engage with clients on how they can build this sustainable ad-platform into the media mix.”

Sue Fennessy, founder and chief executive of WeAre8, added: “Our technology puts people and the planet at the core of the digital ad ecosystem, enabling brands to deliver ads in a carbon-negative way while getting the full attention of the people they want to reach. We are excited to deliver this to Dentsu clients.”

The two companies stated that the deal marks the beginning of a bespoke partnership under which WeAre8 will collaborate with Dentsu Belonging to drive change across areas such as ethnic diversity, gender equality, LGBT+, mental and physical wellbeing, parents and carers and differing abilities.