Charlotte Rawlings
Added 16 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu UK appoints Carat veteran as chief operating officer of media

Mark Hughes begins the role in February

Mark Hughes: will be joining Dentsu UK & Ireland after 23 years at Carat UK
Dentsu UK and Ireland has recruited Mark Hughes as chief operating officer, media.

Hughes takes on the group role, having spent 23 years at Dentsu-owned agency Carat UK, where he ws most recently joint interim chief executive.

In his new guise, Hughes will be joining the Dentsu media team in February and report to Hamish Nicklin, chief executive of media for Dentsu UK and Ireland, and Dentsu International’s global chief operating officer of media, Tom Amies-Cull.

As COO, media, Hughes will be responsible for creating a long-term strategy to maintain and optimise business operations and improve the service Dentsu’s media operations provide clients.

He said: “I’m hugely excited to take up this role with the opportunity to marry my leadership and business transformation skills and client partnership experience to continue to drive positive change across our business.

“I’ll be focused on creating the best possible experience for our people and clients across media. There is lots to look forward to and I can’t wait to get started.”

Nicklin added: “Mark’s forensic knowledge of the media business and his incredible legacy at Carat made him a great candidate for this role on paper. The fact that off paper he is a brilliant human being with a passion for solving problems and creative thinking makes him the perfect choice as we build the media agency model of the future at Dentsu.”

Hughes’ recruitment comes after a slew of appointments across Dentsu, which have included Mike McCoy as chief growth officer (Dentsu UK and Ireland) and Nnenna Ilomechina, who is set to become global chief operating officer (Dentsu International) later this year.

