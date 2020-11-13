Dentsu unveils specialist gaming division

Dentsu UK and Ireland has launched a specialist division called DGame that aims to help brands engage with the fast-growing gaming audience.

DGame will offer Dentsu clients services across gaming, streaming and esports, with a global audience estimated at two billion people. The division is led by co-creators and client partners Peter Jacobs and Luke Aldridge, and comprises a total of eight dedicated employees, who have transferred from across the network.

It operates across Dentsu UK and Ireland’s three core units – creative, CRM and media – as well as the Entertainment & Sports arm. DGame is already working with Mondelez International and Kellogg to develop campaigns in the gaming ecosystem.

Jacobs and Aldridge said: “More than half the internet population take part in online gaming. This provides ample opportunities for brands to connect with consumers in a way that is difficult to replicate through traditional media.”

Euan Jarvie, chief executive of Dentsu UK and Ireland, added: “The global pandemic has accelerated the development and consumer adoption of digital experiences. This has made online gaming a truly powerful platform for people to connect with one another. As a sector, it is now part of mainstream consciousness and we’re delighted to bring together the expertise of the DGame team to bear and help our clients elevate these experiences in new and creative ways.”

This week, parent Dentsu posted a 14.8% decline in organic revenue in the third quarter, making it the worst third-quarter performance among the major ad holding groups.