Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu wins Santander media account across UK, Europe and US

The win follows an international six-month pitching process by Santander.

Santander: The current ad campaign for Santander features Ant and Dec
Santander: The current ad campaign for Santander features Ant and Dec

Banco Santander has named Dentsu-owned Carat as its agency of record for the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Fellow Dentsu agency, Dentsu X, won the account for the US and Poland.

The news was first reported by Spanish news website Dircomfidencial

The wins followed a six-month international pitching process by Santander, called in October 2021, with plans to consolidate its media into a single agency across Europe.

Three agencies were involved in the final stages of the pitching process, with the other pair being an unnamed IPG agency and a Havas Media Group agency.

Commencing its contract on 1 April, the win means the Spanish bank has consolidated its media buying into one agency partner.

Carat has held the UK media business for more than 20 years and Havas Media’s subsidiary Arena previously handled the media for Santander in Spain and Portugal. 

Dentsu also had an existing relationship with the brand in Poland, leveraging the creative services of the bank’s integrated advertising network.

Clare Chapman, chief executive at Carat UK, said she was “proud” Santander had chosen to partner with Carat and build on their relationship.

She added: “I am really pleased that the strong foundations we have built in the UK have been mirrored across regions by Dentsu, where we have consistently shown the benefit of our integrated network and talent when it comes to meeting Santander’s mission to help people and business prosper.”

Santander is the largest bank in Spain and the fourth largest in Europe.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

Promoted

March 08, 2022
Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Promoted

March 04, 2022
Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

March 01, 2022