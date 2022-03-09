Dentsu wins Santander media account across UK, Europe and US

Banco Santander has named Dentsu-owned Carat as its agency of record for the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Fellow Dentsu agency, Dentsu X, won the account for the US and Poland.

The news was first reported by Spanish news website Dircomfidencial.

The wins followed a six-month international pitching process by Santander, called in October 2021, with plans to consolidate its media into a single agency across Europe.

Three agencies were involved in the final stages of the pitching process, with the other pair being an unnamed IPG agency and a Havas Media Group agency.

Commencing its contract on 1 April, the win means the Spanish bank has consolidated its media buying into one agency partner.

Carat has held the UK media business for more than 20 years and Havas Media’s subsidiary Arena previously handled the media for Santander in Spain and Portugal.

Dentsu also had an existing relationship with the brand in Poland, leveraging the creative services of the bank’s integrated advertising network.

Clare Chapman, chief executive at Carat UK, said she was “proud” Santander had chosen to partner with Carat and build on their relationship.

She added: “I am really pleased that the strong foundations we have built in the UK have been mirrored across regions by Dentsu, where we have consistently shown the benefit of our integrated network and talent when it comes to meeting Santander’s mission to help people and business prosper.”

Santander is the largest bank in Spain and the fourth largest in Europe.