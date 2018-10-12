Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu and WPP lead rising agency M&A activity

The past quarter brought the highest number of mergers and acquisitions involving marcoms agencies since the fourth quarter of 2016, according to analysis from Results International.

Q3 2018 M&A deals included Interpublic buying Acxiom
Q3 2018 M&A deals included Interpublic buying Acxiom

North America was the most active country in Q3 in terms of targets, with 105 deals completed, a 21% increase compared with the previous quarter. The UK remained stable while the APAC region experienced its most active quarter for three years.

The quarter saw an increase in the amount of vertical specialist agencies being acquired. The most popular target specialism was full-service digital, with 31 shops going under the hammer. 

The top marcoms buyers for the third quarter were identified as Denstu and WPP, with both completing five deals in Q3. Acquisitions by management consultancies, however, appear to have all but ceased, compared with activity in Q1, which, says Results, is likely due to a period of consultation and integration. 

Two of the largest deals this past quarter were marcoms and martech targets and include IPG's acquisition of Acxiom Marketing Solutions, IPG's largest deal in years. The report also highlighted Sir Martin Sorrell's new venture S4's acquisition of MediaMonks. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Marketers of the future: here's what you need to know

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Marketers of the future: here's what you need to know

MEDIA
The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

The best cinema ads of the year

MEDIA
Why NHS England used radio to recruit new nurses

Promoted

October 12, 2018

Why NHS England used radio to recruit new nurses

AGENCY
Why marketing and fishing are more similar than you first thought

Promoted

October 12, 2018

Why marketing and fishing are more similar than you first thought