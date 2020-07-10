Dentsu X appoints Gyro's Beth Freedman to replace Patrick Affleck as CEO

Beth Freedman has been appointed UK chief executive of Dentsu X.

Freedman moves from sister Dentsu Aegis Network shop Gyro – which she joined in 2018 – and replaces Patrick Affleck, who is leaving to become chief executive of Havas Media Group.

"The current environment presents great challenges but also great opportunities for businesses that are able to adapt and evolve," Freedman said.

"Dentsu X provides them with a unique proposition to help navigate those challenges and it’s an agency that I’ve admired since its launch last year.

"I’m looking forward to enabling the amazing talent of its people to truly thrive and deliver for our clients."

Starting her career in 1997 as a media planner at Griffin Bacal, Freedman later held roles at Bozell, The Advisory Board and Arnold Worldwide.

Following stints at Fallon's Minneapolis and then London offices, overseeing work for Mondelez International and Alzheimer's Society at the latter, Freedman went on to lead Saatchi & Saatchi’s integrated service team for Toyota Europe. She became the agency's head of client services in 2017.

Gyro has not yet announced a replacement for Freedman.

Hamish Nicklin, executive director of media at Dentsu Aegis UK and Ireland, said: "Dentsu X offers our clients a unique set of capabilities specifically focused on helping them find creative solutions for the digital economy that will help their businesses grow in a sustainable way.

"Beth’s expertise and the way she works perfectly reflects that and I’m looking forward to seeing her unique blend of skills and experience benefit the agency. She’s an excellent fit for the agency and its ambition to help clients get results fast and grow even in the challenging environment that we all currently face."

Dentsu X was launched in the UK in June 2019 after a merger of three Dentsu Aegis agencies: Fetch, 360i and ICUC.

Mike Nakamura, global president at Dentsu X, added: "I’m extremely delighted to welcome Beth to the Dentsu X family, where media meets creative, art meets science, and East meets West.

"Under her leadership, we will continue to provide our clients with integrated solutions that help them grow."