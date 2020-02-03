Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence

Dentsu announced that Tim Andree, executive vice-president of Dentsu Group Inc and executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, will be taking a leave of absence for health-related reasons.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, representative director, president and chief executive of Dentsu Group Inc, will take on the additional role of acting executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis in the interim.

In addition, the company said, three other senior executives – Valerie Scoular, executive senior advisor at Dentsu Group Inc, Nick Priday, chief financial officer at Dentsu Aegis and executive officer at Dentsu Group Inc, and Takaki Hibino, executive officer at Dentsu Group Inc – will take on a combined advisory role supporting Yamamoto.

"I have worked with Tim for many years," Yamamoto said in a release. "He is loyal, committed and a trusted long-term leader within the Dentsu family. Tim has the full and ongoing support of the Dentsu board. Matters of health are the most important and I encourage him to take the time he needs to return to full health. We wish him a very speedy and full recovery."

Andree, 59, became Dentsu's first non-Japanese board member in 2013 after engineering the $5bn acquisition of Aegis and ascended to Dentsu Aegis chief executive in January 2019.

Described as a genial giant (he's 6'11"), Andree joined Dentsu in 2006 after many years at Toyota and stints at Canon and BASF, following a career as a professional basketball player.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific