Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence

Company cites health reasons and appoints Toshihiro Yamamoto as acting executive chairman and CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network.

Andree: joined Dentsu in 2006
Andree: joined Dentsu in 2006

Dentsu announced that Tim Andree, executive vice-president of Dentsu Group Inc and executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, will be taking a leave of absence for health-related reasons.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, representative director, president and chief executive of Dentsu Group Inc, will take on the additional role of acting executive chairman and chief executive of Dentsu Aegis in the interim.

In addition, the company said, three other senior executives – Valerie Scoular, executive senior advisor at Dentsu Group Inc, Nick Priday, chief financial officer at Dentsu Aegis and executive officer at Dentsu Group Inc, and Takaki Hibino, executive officer at Dentsu Group Inc – will take on a combined advisory role supporting Yamamoto.

"I have worked with Tim for many years," Yamamoto said in a release. "He is loyal, committed and a trusted long-term leader within the Dentsu family. Tim has the full and ongoing support of the Dentsu board. Matters of health are the most important and I encourage him to take the time he needs to return to full health. We wish him a very speedy and full recovery."

Andree, 59, became Dentsu's first non-Japanese board member in 2013 after engineering the $5bn acquisition of Aegis and ascended to Dentsu Aegis chief executive in January 2019.

Described as a genial giant (he's 6'11"), Andree joined Dentsu in 2006 after many years at Toyota and stints at Canon and BASF, following a career as a professional basketball player.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020