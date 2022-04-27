Department for Business appoints creative agency

Independent shop Four Communications has won a creative contract with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) following a competitive pitch.

The contract, worth up to £1.5m annually, will last for two years, with the option to extend it to three. The first campaign will focus on increases to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Future campaigns will include the issues of tackling greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero carbon output by 2050 and helping businesses to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Four Communications was eligible to pitch after being appointed last year to the government’s new agency roster, Campaign Solutions 2.

Twelve agencies were selected for the creative side of Campaign Solutions 2, known as Lot 1.

Four Communications, which offers both creative and media planning, is one of two agencies on the roster to be involved with both Lot 1 (end-to-end campaigns) and Lot 2 (media strategy and planning.)

The integrated agency has worked with the BEIS on previous campaigns, including a shared parental leave drive, “Share the joy”.

Paul Dalton-Borge, chief executive of creative and digital at Four Communication, said: “We’ve had a really long and successful relationship with BEIS, creating many influential and persuasive campaigns such as shared parental leave, holiday pay entitlement and business support.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this new creative services contract and look forward to working with the team to create a fairer workplace and drive business development and economic growth across the UK.”

Jenny Sheen, head of digital communications, PR and marketing at BEIS, said: “We are pleased to appoint Four Communications as our creative agency. They will provide valuable support to BEIS as we develop and deliver important strategic communications campaigns to support BEIS objectives to build a stronger, fairer and greener future across the UK.”