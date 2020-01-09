Emmet McGonagle
Department for Education partners Jamal Edwards for creative series

Campaign aims to promote apprenticeships for young creatives.

Edwards: spearheading three-part series
The Department for Education has teamed up with Jamal Edwards, founder of music platform SBTV, for a three-part campaign encouraging young creatives to consider unudertaking an apprenticeship.

Created by M&C Saatchi, "Fire it up" follows seven apprentices as they record, produce and launch an exclusive track and music video with grime MC P Money. Part one shows the creative process behind the track, while part two is set to focus on the song’s promotion.

It was created by Dom Moira and Kieron Roe, and directed by Paul Casey and Richard Jobson through M&C Saatchi.

"Jamal’s success building SBTV into one of the UK’s most well-known music brands shows what can be achieved when you follow your passion and choose a path different from the norm," Gemmaine Walsh, director of the communications group at the Department for Education, said.

"His authenticity will resonate with both young people and business owners in helping us engage with some of the people that we really want to talk to.

"This partnership will prove invaluable as we aim to show the breadth of opportunities apprenticeships can offer to everyone in the UK."  

The track is set to be released later this month (23 January), while the campaign will be boosted via content partnerships with The Guardian and Spotify, as well as through government channels and apprentice ambassador network groups.

Edwards said: "There’s still an assumption that you can only do apprenticeships in trades like plumbing and construction. That view really needs to be reversed and I hope this track and accompanying films will help get the message out there.

"It’s been incredible to be given the creative freedom to produce something like this. I am really excited to be able to be part of this project and work with this talented group of apprentices, share my network and help fire them up for the future."

