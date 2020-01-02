Sara Spary
Department for Education shows role of teachers in shaping next generation

Recruitment spot shows day in life of real teacher.

Department for Education: ad shows teaching as a vibrant career
Department for Education: ad shows teaching as a vibrant career

The Department for Education's latest TV ad features a real teacher who is making a difference in students' lives as the body launches its recruitment drive. 

"Tuesday", created by Havas London, shows a day in the life of secondary school teacher Addison Brown, who works at Bedford High School in Leigh, Greater Manchester. 

It aims to inspire people to consider teaching as a career by highlighting the role that teachers play in shaping the lives of the students they teach and to present teaching as a creative and vibrant career.

Part of the national "Get into teaching" campaign, the TV spot will be supported by cinema, radio and social media activity. It was created by Sam Turk and Paul Robbins, and directed by 32 through Pulse.

The film is a follow-up to Havas' 2018 spot, which also featured a real teacher and showed a day in the life of a pupil.

"'Every lesson shapes a life' continues to resonate well with both current and aspiring teachers and our new film builds on this," Chloe Saklow, deputy director for teaching, customer and brand at the Department for Education, said.

"There are thousands of brilliant teachers helping to shape the next generation – and we want to encourage more people to join this unique and dynamic profession by reflecting one dedicated and inspiring individual whose enjoyment of what he does is as clear as it is infectious."

