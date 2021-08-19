Depaul opens bed store that won’t sell beds for awareness drive

National youth homelessness charity, Depaul UK, is opening a bed store in Croydon with the aim of illustrating that on its own a bed is not enough to help young people escape homelessness.

The "Beyond a bed" pop-up is fitted out like a real bed shop but will not be selling furniture. Instead, it will tell the real-life stories of young people helped by Depaul.

Visitors to Croydon Centrale shopping centre will learn about Rachel, Chris, Joe, Charlotte, Amelia and Daniel, who needed more than a bed for the night to escape homelessness for good.

Their stories show the long-term support provided by Depaul, including services like education, careers guidance, mental health counselling and family mediation.

Each bed has been named after one of the young people and the accessories around them help to tell their stories. There is a job offer letter for Chris as DePaul supported him with career advice, while Charlotte’s room has a baby scan picture, as she was pregnant when she became homeless. Visitors can read the real-life stories and other information about Depaul’s services in a shop brochure.

Open for six days from today (19 August), the experience developed by Publicis.Poke, is part of a broader "A bed is not enough" campaign, which highlights the disproportionate toll on the physical health and mental wellbeing of young people caused by Covid-19.

The campaign aims to increase the number of monthly donors, with the charity asking the public to make donations of £12 a month to provide long-term support for the rising number of young people who face homelessness.

The experiential activation is being supported by a social film created by Nick Allsop. Kate Langham is the copywriter and the art director is Edie Crosland-Wood. The director is Charlie Crane through Frame Store.

There will also be digital and PR inspired by the real-life stories shown in the bed store.

Claire McMaster, executive director of fundraising and communications, Depaul UK, said: "The homelessness problem is, and always has been, a long-term problem, but solutions are all too often short-term. The strategic shift of the 'A bed is not enough' mission is a vital step to tackle the constant challenges homelessness charities like Depaul face in raising ongoing funds.

"We need a more permanent solution. With the 'Beyond a bed' campaign we're aiming to bring a fresh awareness to the issue in an engaging, immersive way, in the hope that people begin to subscribe to tackling homelessness and go beyond a single donation."

Last year, Depaul asked members of the public to sleep bedless for the night in a bid to highlight the issue of hidden homelessness.