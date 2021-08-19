Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Depaul opens bed store that won’t sell beds for awareness drive

Pop-up shop will highlight the plight of youth homelessness.

Depaul: the store features life stories of young people
Depaul: the store features life stories of young people

National youth homelessness charity, Depaul UK, is opening a bed store in Croydon with the aim of illustrating that on its own a bed is not enough to help young people escape homelessness.

The "Beyond a bed" pop-up is fitted out like a real bed shop but will not be selling furniture. Instead, it will tell the real-life stories of young people helped by Depaul.

Visitors to Croydon Centrale shopping centre will learn about Rachel, Chris, Joe, Charlotte, Amelia and Daniel, who needed more than a bed for the night to escape homelessness for good. 

Their stories show the long-term support provided by Depaul, including services like education, careers guidance, mental health counselling and family mediation.

Each bed has been named after one of the young people and the accessories around them help to tell their stories. There is a job offer letter for Chris as DePaul supported him with career advice, while Charlotte’s room has a baby scan picture, as she was pregnant when she became homeless. Visitors can read the real-life stories and other information about Depaul’s services in a shop brochure. 

Open for six days from today (19 August), the experience developed by Publicis.Poke, is part of a broader "A bed is not enough" campaign, which highlights the disproportionate toll on the physical health and mental wellbeing of young people caused by Covid-19.

The campaign aims to increase the number of monthly donors, with the charity asking the public to make donations of £12 a month to provide long-term support for the rising number of young people who face homelessness.

The experiential activation is being supported by a social film created by Nick Allsop. Kate Langham is the copywriter and the art director is Edie Crosland-Wood. The director is Charlie Crane through Frame Store.

There will also be digital and PR inspired by the real-life stories shown in the bed store. 

Claire McMaster, executive director of fundraising and communications, Depaul UK, said: "The homelessness problem is, and always has been, a long-term problem, but solutions are all too often short-term. The strategic shift of the 'A bed is not enough' mission is a vital step to tackle the constant challenges homelessness charities like Depaul face in raising ongoing funds.

"We need a more permanent solution. With the 'Beyond a bed' campaign we're aiming to bring a fresh awareness to the issue in an engaging, immersive way, in the hope that people begin to subscribe to tackling homelessness and go beyond a single donation."

Last year, Depaul asked members of the public to sleep bedless for the night in a bid to highlight the issue of hidden homelessness.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now