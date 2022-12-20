You deserve the best | #ChangeIsGood

EventJobSearch brings together the leading businesses and the widest range of jobs within the industry. Advertised positions are inclusive of Conferences, Audio Visual, Corporate hospitality and Event Management - positioning it as a job board where recruiters and skilled industry professionals from all over the country meet.

If you are a recruiter/hiring manager, you very well know that in the war for talent, never has it been more important to locate the right person for the job. It is vital to ‘know and be’ where they look for open positions and engage them throughout their application process. And you do not want to miss an opportunity to hire a top and skilled industry professional.

Our clients tell us that EventJobSearch repeatedly delivers the highest calibre of qualified and experienced professionals. And there’s a good reason for it. We work in partnership with our valued clients to understand the challenges around recruitment. With the help of insights and expertise in the market, we advise and together build a recruitment strategy. This enables you to not just hire the best talent in the now but build a talent pipeline for future vacancies in your company.

As a leading brand in the industry, we offer plenty of opportunities for you to position your company as the most desired employer to a huge volume of relevant audiences. Our various recruitment services & solutions are designed to achieve this. We have a steady record of drawing the right candidates in a timely manner thereby ensuring that you do not waste your valuable time looking at places where the candidates aren’t.

#ChangeIsGood because the right hire can propel your business forward.

Check out some of our job advertisement solutions HERE

If you are a professional with expertise in specific areas of the Event sector, read further…

You may have the 'itch', frustration with the status quo or a yearning to do, learn and get paid more. Whatever your reason, 'putting up and shutting up' can only result in deep-seated disengagement, low productivity, and resentment. Now is the time to make the change and while the ‘new’ can be challenging, taking the step to your next job is the leap towards being kind to yourself, trusting your instinct and being courageous.

EventJobSearch feature the latest positions including event operations, event logistics, event project management, technical and engineering jobs. You also get the dual benefit of a one-stop resource where you can glean relevant career tips and advice that will help advance your search and prepare you to excel in your job and the recruitment process.

The job board features are designed to make your application process timely, efficient and easy. Our registered candidates receive email notifications as soon as new openings are posted live by recruiters, giving you an opportunity to be an early applicant. This ensures that your application is viewed immediately by prospective employers. Filtering jobs with our location function means your commute from bed to the office is considered.

As a leading jobs board in the sector, we can assure you that you are receiving alerts for the most relevant vacancies based on your skill set and preferences from the top employers that seek immediate applicants.

Well, such a #ChangeIsGood because you deserve the best. Click HERE to check the current vacancies.