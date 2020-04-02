Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Desperados and Elrow to live-stream DJ-led parties

Sessions will feature mix of genres, including deep house, tech house and techno.

Desperados: sessions will be held on Sundays in April
Desperados: sessions will be held on Sundays in April

Desperados has partnered music-experience creators Elrow for an at-home party series.

Through live-streamed DJ sessions, consumers will be able to "attend" a party together while being apart. The event series was devised to help people connect while adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

The "Elrow home sessions powered by Desperados" will last an hour-and-a-half each and feature high-tempo entertainment from a mix of international Elrow DJs broadcasting from their living rooms. Viviana Casanova, Technasia, Marco Faraone, Yousef and Dennis Cruz are on the line-up. There will be an eclectic mix of electronic music, including deep house, tech house and techno.

Sessions will be held live on the Elrow Facebook page every Sunday at 4pm CET (3pm BST), from 5 April until 26 April.

Partygoers will be able to relive the sessions following the stream on Elrow and Desperados' social channels.

Diederik Vos, global brand director at Desperados, said: "Parties provide an unrivalled sense of social connection that we are all craving during this time of social distancing. With partying in our DNA, Desperados wanted to create something that brings the party to people – to be enjoyed from the safety of their homes. Together with Elrow, we are redefining how parties can be experienced virtually in living rooms around the world."

Elrow is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now