Desperados and Elrow recreate German nightclub for VR experience

Heineken beer brand Desperados has partnered Elrow to recreate a German nightclub as a virtual experience.

In collaboration with video-gaming platform Sansar, the entire layout of Bootshaus has been replicated and can be accessed using a VR headset.

Spanish painter Okuda San Miguel has designed the virtual decor, which features a combination of bright colours and geometric shapes.

Visitors around the world will be able to enter the space, customise their personal avatars and visit the Desperados bar.

The VR club opens on 28 November with music from Spanish DJs Paco Osuna, Andres Campo and Fer BR. Live streams of the event featuring a range of angles can accessed via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and the Sansar app.

The event is being marked as a "natural progression" from the series of on-location live streams that Desperados and Elrow created earlier this year. The most recent being a Halloween party, broadcast from Dracula's castle in Transylvania.

Diederik Vos, global brand director at Desperados, said: "At Desperados, we've used our experimental DNA to adapt to our new reality as we've shifted our strategy to being digital-first, focusing on how we can bring the party into people's homes.

"Through this event, we're continuing our mission to unleash epic experiences and connect partygoers around the world in new and immersive ways. We're proud to launch our first VR event to bring the party world together safely, as we continue to redefine how parties can be experienced."