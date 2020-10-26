Desperados and Elrow stream Halloween party from Dracula’s Castle

Heineken beer brand Desperados and experiential event company Elrow will be live-streaming a Halloween party from Dracula's castle in Transylvania.

Bran Castle in Romania will be turned into Elrow's "House of Terror", decorated with spooky decor and performers dressed as clowns, zombies and monsters. UK DJ Eats Everything and Elrow resident DJ Tini Gessler will play from within the castle.

The event will be hosted live on Elrow's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels on 31 October and available to watch post-event on Desperados' social channels.

The Halloween party follows a series of on-location live streams that Desperados and Elrow hosted in May from Spanish locations. The pair have a relationship hosting live experiences dating back to 2017.

Diederik Vos, global brand director at Desperados, said: "Parties provide an unrivalled sense of togetherness that so many people are craving at this time. While social distancing measures remain in place, we want to find ways to reimagine these experiences for partygoers to give people a sense of connection and enjoyment, while staying safe and apart.

"The elrow show powered by Desperados series has been a game-changer in keeping the party spirit going throughout lockdown, but with Halloween long being one of the biggest and most-anticipated nights in the party calendar, we wanted to take things up a notch.

"The Horroween event at Bran Castle in Transylvania promises to do just that, delivering a unique virtual event from the home of Halloween itself that will enable partygoers to experience the same excitement and thrill, albeit with a twist."