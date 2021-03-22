Desperados helps clubbers to raise cash for stricken venues

Heineken's tequila-based lager brand, Desperados, has launched a fundraising app to accompany a special series of eight club nights streamed to people at home.

The Rave to Save app gives clubbers the chance to rack up donations to the host venues through their movement during the events.

Every 1,000 steps, equal to about 10 minutes of dancing, will produce a €1 donation from the brand to support the clubs, which have had to shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight nights, designed in collaboration with Elrow, will be hosted in clubs located in Germany, UK and Spain.

The first will be streamed from Berlin's Prince Charles club on 27 March, with headliner Purple Disco Machine supported by Nakadia. The event will be livestreamed on Beatport's Facebook and YouTube channels from 6pm GMT (7pm CET).

App users can also make a direct donation to the hosting clubs, which will be matched by Desperados, up to €30,000 per event.

Rutger van der Stegen, head of marketing, global, at Desperados, said: "With nightclubs and music venues forced to keep their doors shut for months, Europe's nightlife sector has taken a big hit from the pandemic.

"At Desperados, we believe we have a responsibility to support an industry that is so deeply entrenched in our DNA. That's why we're thrilled to unite partygoers from around the world through our Rave to Save app. By dancing together, we can all support the venues we love so they're ready to re-open their doors and welcome us all back when it's safe to do so."

This project is part of the brand's new creative positioning, Go Desperados, announced last month. It is designed to capture the essence of the brand as a beer that goes beyond the obvious.

The campaign was created by Amsterdam-based We Are Pi. Beatport, Elrow and Jack Morton will be delivering the events. App production was undertaken by Robot Kittens.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.