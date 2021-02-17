Desperados partners emerging artists for AR campaign

Desperados has partnered eight emerging artists to create a campaign that aims to provide a platform for new talent.

The creative output from the group will appear throughout Desperados' digital advertising and an augmented reality out-of-home experience that will premiere later in 2021.

Rutger van der Stegen, global marketing manager at Desperados, told Campaign: "We've partnered upcoming talent and asked them to create unique art pieces. We thought, let's not stop there, let's take this artwork, beyond the obvious. So we are bringing them to life through AR."

Artists Diana Ejaita, Elza Jo, Guedj Kevin, Kuki Iwanski, Lion Sauterleute, Marco A Cacioni, Mantodea and Rosh have formed the Desperados Design Collective and will be mentored by designer Kate Moross.

The campaign is an evolution of the Desperados "Tear it up" party posters by Amsterdam-based We Are Pi, which is also working on this project.

He added: "It's nice to give upcoming talent and artists from different creative directions a platform, so they can show to the world what they are capable of. It also gives them the experience of working with a brand and a great mentor like Kate Moross. They are able to expand their skills, but also have something to show for it, through the platform of digital advertising.

"We don't only talk about being a beer that goes beyond the obvious but we also try and help other people go beyond the obvious."

This campaign is the first launch from the brand's new creative platform, Go Desperados. It is designed to embrace the brand's spirit of playful experimentation through a series of innovative experiences and activations taking place in 2021.

Desperados plans to continue hosting virtual experiences through its partnership with Elrow and other local event organisers in territories where the product is available.